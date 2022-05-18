Tesla (TSLA) Falls 5.91% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSLA - Market Data & News Trade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has fallen $45.03 (5.91%) and sits at $722.62, as of 12:13:30 est on May 18.

13,984,008 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 4.80% over the last 5 days and shares fell 22.68% over the last 30 days.

Tesla anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tesla visit the company profile.

About Tesla Inc

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

