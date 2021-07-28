Tesla (TSLA) falls 1.95% on Strong Volume July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSLA - Market Data & News Trade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a Palo Alto, California, company, fell to close at $644.78 Tuesday after losing $12.84 (1.95%) on volume of 32,813,290 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $666.50 to a low of $627.24 while Tesla’s market cap now stands at $621,136,206,261.

Tesla currently has roughly 48016 employees.

About Tesla Inc

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

