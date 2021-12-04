Terreno Realty (TRNO) falls 0.46% in Light Trading on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRNO - Market Data & News Trade

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.36 per share, to close Friday at $77.25. After opening the day at $77.76, shares of Terreno Realty fluctuated between $78.02 and $76.61. 303,028 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 534,243. Friday's activity brought Terreno Realty’s market cap to $5,509,347,250.

About Terreno Realty Corp

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Visit Terreno Realty Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Terreno Realty Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Terreno Realty Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Online Sales Declined on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for First Time Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed