Tenneco, (TEN) falls 2.65% on Moderate Volume September 14

Tenneco, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: TEN), a Lake Forest, Illinois, company, fell to close at $13.60 Tuesday after losing $0.37 (2.65%) on volume of 651,471 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.04 to a low of $13.41 while Tenneco,’s market cap now stands at $1,114,819,635.

Tenneco, currently has roughly 78000 employees.

About Tenneco, Inc. - Class A

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through its four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

