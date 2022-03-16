Tenneco, (TEN) Climbs 2.33% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Tenneco, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: TEN) is trading 2.33% up.

The latest price, as of 12:14:14 est, was $17.99. Tenneco, has climbed $0.41 so far today.

1,353,706 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Tenneco, has moved YTD 55.66%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Tenneco, Inc. - Class A

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through its four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

