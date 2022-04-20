Tennant (TNC) Rises 2.00% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNC - Market Data & News Trade

Tennant Co. (NYSE: TNC) shares are up 2.00%, or $1.47 per share, as on 12:09:27 est today. After Opening the Day at $74.05, 16,587 shares of Tennant have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $75.24 and $74.05.

Already the company is down 9.01%.

Tennant anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Tennant Co.

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol '®' are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

