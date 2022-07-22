Tenet Healthcare (THC) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THC - Market Data & News Trade

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) has already climbed $8.69 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $59.54, Tenet Healthcare has moved 14.60% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 11.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Tenet Healthcare investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:39:27 est.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

