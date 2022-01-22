Tenet Healthcare (THC) falls 3.12% on Strong Volume January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tenet Healthcare Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: THC) stock fell $2.45, accounting for a 3.12% decrease. Tenet Healthcare opened at $78.38 before trading between $79.02 and $75.25 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tenet Healthcare’s market cap fall to $8,138,353,256 on 1,321,202 shares -above their 30-day average of 952,816.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

