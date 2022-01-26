Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) falls 2.26% to Close at $6.05 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TME - Market Data & News Trade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares fell 2.26%, or $0.14 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.05. After opening the day at $6.02, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment fluctuated between $6.27 and $5.95. 14,934,956 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 12,628,927. Tuesday's activity brought Tencent Music Entertainment’s market cap to $10,149,094,349.

Tencent Music Entertainment is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong..

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

