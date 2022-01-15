Tenax (TENX) falls 2.06% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TENX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tenax Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TENX) stock fell $0.0163, accounting for a 2.06% decrease. Tenax opened at $0.79 before trading between $0.79 and $0.72 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tenax’s market cap fall to $19,530,317 on 103,938 shares -below their 30-day average of 372,035.

About Tenax Therapeutics Inc

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). Tenax plans to advance a delayed release oral formulation of imatinib, designed to avoid the gastric irritation, into a single pivotal trial pursuant to the 505(b)(2) pathway.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

