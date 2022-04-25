Tempur Sealy (TPX) Rises 1.33% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPX - Market Data & News Trade

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has gained $0.37 (1.33%) and sits at $28.14, as of 12:24:58 est on April 25.

1,722,594 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 2.80% over the last 5 days and shares fell 6.42% over the last 30 days.

Tempur Sealy is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tempur Sealy visit the company profile.

About Tempur Sealy International Inc

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

To get more information on Tempur Sealy International Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tempur Sealy International Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq