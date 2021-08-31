Tempur Sealy (TPX) falls 0.04% on Moderate Volume August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tempur Sealy International Inc Inc’s (NYSE: TPX) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.04% decrease. Tempur Sealy opened at $45.84 before trading between $46.01 and $45.40 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Tempur Sealy’s market cap fall to $8,924,885,701 on 992,060 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,492,758.

About Tempur Sealy International Inc

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

