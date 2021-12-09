Templeton Emerging Marketsome Fund (TEI) falls 0.28% in Active Trading on December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TEI - Market Data & News Trade

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc (NYSE: TEI), a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company, fell to close at $7.21 Wednesday after losing $0.02 (0.28%) on volume of 287,114 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.26 to a low of $7.17 while Templeton Emerging Marketsome Fund’s market cap now stands at $346,068,594.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

