Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) drops 10.34% for July 23

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) shares dropped 10.34%, or $1.73 per share, to close Friday at $15.01. After opening the day at $16.58, shares of Tempest fluctuated between $16.60 and $15.01. 151,036 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,772,268. Friday's activity brought Tempest’s market cap to $285,835,940.

Tempest is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan..

About Tempest Therapeutics Inc

Millendo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases where current therapies do not exist or are insufficient. Millendo seeks to create distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need.

