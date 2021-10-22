Telus (TU) falls 0.40% to Close at $22.47 on October 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Telus Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: TU) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.40% decrease. Telus opened at $22.59 before trading between $22.63 and $22.39 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Telus’s market cap fall to $30,576,737,318 on 659,719 shares -below their 30-day average of 960,478.

About Telus Corp.

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Company leverages its global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Its longstanding commitment to putting its customers first fuels every aspect of its business, making the company a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing its commitment to provides Canadians with access to superior technology that connects the company to the people, resources and information that make people's lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

