TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting) (TIXT) falls 5.80% on Strong Volume August 2

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (Sub Voting) (NYSE: TIXT), a Vancouver, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $29.42 Monday after losing $1.81 (5.80%) on volume of 353,170 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $31.60 to a low of $28.93 while TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting)’s market cap now stands at $1,527,846,530.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

