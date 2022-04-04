TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting) (TIXT) Climbs 2.75% on April 4

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc (Sub Voting) (NYSE: TIXT) rose 2.75% Monday.

As of 12:17:40 est, TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting) is currently sitting at $25.03 and has climbed $0.67 per share in trading so far.

TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting) has moved 2.70% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.32% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TELUS (Cda) (Sub Voting) visit the company profile.

About TELUS International (Cda) Inc (Sub Voting)

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

To get more information on TELUS International (Cda) Inc (Sub Voting) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (Sub Voting)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles