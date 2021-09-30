Telos (TLS) falls 0.11% for September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Telos Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: TLS) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Telos opened at $28.73 before trading between $28.93 and $28.32 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Telos’s market cap fall to $1,897,183,637 on 344,465 shares -below their 30-day average of 926,528.

About Telos Corp

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

