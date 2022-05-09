Tellurian (TELL) Loses 8.01% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TELL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 8.01% Monday.

As of 12:17:25 est, Tellurian is currently sitting at $4.11 and has moved $0.355 so far today.

Tellurian has moved 22.96% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 43.83% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Tellurian Inc

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

