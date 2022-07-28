Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) (VIV) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord) (NYSE:VIV) is active in pre-market trading today, July 28, with shares climbing 5.01% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 2.82% year-to-date and posted 0.35% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) visit the company profile.

About Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

