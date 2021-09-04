Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) (VIV) falls 1.69% on Moderate Volume September 3

Today, Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord) Inc’s (NYSE: VIV) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 1.69% decrease. Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) opened at $8.24 before trading between $8.26 and $8.13 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord)’s market cap fall to $13,747,707,424 on 356,041 shares -below their 30-day average of 781,815.

About Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

