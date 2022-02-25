Teladoc Health (TDOC) gains 2.61% on Moderate Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDOC - Market Data & News Trade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares gained 2.61%, or $1.8 per share, to close Friday at $70.74. After opening the day at $67.99, shares of Teladoc Health fluctuated between $71.50 and $67.30. 4,596,540 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,690,527. Friday's activity brought Teladoc Health’s market cap to $11,324,530,399.

Teladoc Health is headquartered in Purchase, New York, and employs more than 2000 people.

About Teladoc Health Inc

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

