TELA Bio (TELA) falls 0.94% on Strong Volume August 6

Today, TELA Bio Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TELA) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 0.94% decrease. TELA Bio opened at $13.76 before trading between $14.24 and $13.30 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw TELA Bio’s market cap fall to $197,400,432 on 42,315 shares -above their 30-day average of 24,328.

About TELA Bio Inc

TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to patients to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Visit TELA Bio Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

