Tejon Ranch (TRC) falls 1.54% in Light Trading on August 2

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), a Lebec, California, company, fell to close at $17.95 Monday after losing $0.28 (1.54%) on volume of 96,619 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.32 to a low of $17.75 while Tejon Ranch’s market cap now stands at $472,872,359.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon. The Company’s activities are performed through its five major business segments: Real Estate - Commercial/Industrial development, which oversees development, commercial sales and leasing, land planning and entitlement, and income portfolio management. Real Estate - Resort/Residential development, which manages land entitlement, land planning, and pre-construction activities such as engineering, and conservation activities. Mineral Resources, which consists of the active management of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation, and the management of our water assets. Farming produces and sells almonds, pistachios, and wine grapes. Ranch Operations which includes grazing leases, hunting programs and location filming.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

