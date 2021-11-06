Tejon Ranch (TRC) falls 1.02% on Strong Volume November 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tejon Ranch Co. Inc’s (NYSE: TRC) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 1.02% decrease. Tejon Ranch opened at $20.46 before trading between $20.83 and $20.24 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tejon Ranch’s market cap fall to $536,530,649 on 98,568 shares -above their 30-day average of 69,355.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon. The Company’s activities are performed through its five major business segments: Real Estate - Commercial/Industrial development, which oversees development, commercial sales and leasing, land planning and entitlement, and income portfolio management. Real Estate - Resort/Residential development, which manages land entitlement, land planning, and pre-construction activities such as engineering, and conservation activities. Mineral Resources, which consists of the active management of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation, and the management of our water assets. Farming produces and sells almonds, pistachios, and wine grapes. Ranch Operations which includes grazing leases, hunting programs and location filming.

Workers at Companies With at Least 100 People Must Be Vaccinated By January 4 or Get Weekly Tests

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna Inc (MRNA) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to fill vials and distribute them around the world, sending its shares down nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

