TEGNA (TGNA) falls 0.31% for September 20

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.06 per share, to close Monday at $19.52. After opening the day at $19.31, shares of TEGNA fluctuated between $19.55 and $19.06. 2,495,184 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,486,620. Monday's activity brought TEGNA’s market cap to $4,315,588,296.

TEGNA is headquartered in Mc Lean, Virginia..

About TEGNA Inc

TEGNA Inc. is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service.

