TE Connectivity - Registered Shares (TEL) Gains 3.75% on March 29

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE: TEL) rose 3.75% Tuesday.

As of 12:21:11 est, TE Connectivity - Registered Shares is currently sitting at $136.57 and has moved $4.93 per share in trading so far.

TE Connectivity - Registered Shares has moved 9.17% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

