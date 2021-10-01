TE Connectivity - Registered Shares (TEL) falls 1.07% to Close at $137.22 on September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TEL - Market Data & News Trade

TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE: TEL), a Schaffhausen, Schaffhausen, company, fell to close at $137.22 Thursday after losing $1.49 (1.07%) on volume of 1,516,448 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $139.86 to a low of $137.15 while TE Connectivity - Registered Shares’s market cap now stands at $45,007,737,088.

TE Connectivity - Registered Shares currently has roughly 80000 employees.

About TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

