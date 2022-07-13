TDH (PETZ) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PETZ - Market Data & News Trade

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) has already risen $0.29 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.06, TDH has moved 14.08% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 11.35% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for TDH investors.

About TDH Holdings Inc

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in the China, Asia and Europe. The Company has four production facilities and offers in excess of 200 products, including pet chews, dried pet snacks, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items like dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

