TD (GLG) Loses 4.34% on April 20

Today TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) is trading 4.34% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:58:28 est, was $0.24. TD dropped $0.011 so far today.

397,989 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, TD has moved YTD 38.98%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About TD Holdings Inc

TD Holdings, Inc. is a commodities trading service provider conducted under the brand name 'Huamucheng' by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Huamucheng Trading Co., Ltd headquartered in Shenzhen.

