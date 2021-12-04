TCW Strategicome Fund (TSI) falls 0.73% on Strong Volume December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSI - Market Data & News Trade

TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc (NYSE: TSI), a Los Angeles, California, company, fell to close at $5.72 Friday after losing $0.042 (0.73%) on volume of 130,916 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.73 to a low of $5.68 while TCW Strategicome Fund’s market cap now stands at $271,115,637.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek total investment returns comprised of current income and capital appreciation. TSI has the ability to invest in a mix of fixed income and equity investments including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, value and growth equities, convertible securities, high yield bonds, and equity investments in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). TSI will shift and reallocate its investments on an opportunistic basis and may invest in additional asset classes other than those identified above. TSI may also employ leverage up to 33% of its total assets (including assets purchased with borrowings). TSI has a stated goal of providing dependable, but not assured quarterly distributions out of accumulated net investment income and/or other sources, subject to the requirement of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

