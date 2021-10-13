TCW Strategicome Fund (TSI) falls 0.40% for October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSI - Market Data & News Trade

TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc (NYSE: TSI) shares fell 0.40%, or $0.023 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.78. After opening the day at $5.79, shares of TCW Strategicome Fund fluctuated between $5.83 and $5.75. 63,395 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 65,810. Tuesday's activity brought TCW Strategicome Fund’s market cap to $275,842,732.

TCW Strategicome Fund is headquartered in Los Angeles, California..

About TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek total investment returns comprised of current income and capital appreciation. TSI has the ability to invest in a mix of fixed income and equity investments including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, value and growth equities, convertible securities, high yield bonds, and equity investments in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). TSI will shift and reallocate its investments on an opportunistic basis and may invest in additional asset classes other than those identified above. TSI may also employ leverage up to 33% of its total assets (including assets purchased with borrowings). TSI has a stated goal of providing dependable, but not assured quarterly distributions out of accumulated net investment income and/or other sources, subject to the requirement of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The Daily Fix

California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment

California will soon ban the sale of new, gas-powered lawn equipment, the state’s latest move to curb emissions.

Under the law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) was directed to phase out the sale of small off-road engines by 2024 or as soon as feasible, whichever comes later.

The law also authorizes the board to identify and make available funding for commercial rebates to help small businesses transition toward electric equipment. The state budget has set aside about $30 million for those purposes, according to The Associated Press.

Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy



Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP announced Monday that they have requested an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

If approved, the pill, molnupiravir, would be the first oral therapy for COVID-19 and could be a potential breakthrough on how the virus is treated since all other FDA-backed treatments require an injection or IV administration.

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is giving its tech and corporate employees more flexibility to work remotely even after the company begins to reopen its offices early next year.

On Monday, Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to each individual team’s director to determine how often workers must come into the office. This marks a change from the company’s previous expectation that most employees would be back at their desks three days per week when offices fully reopen in January 2022.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

