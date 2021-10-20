Tcr2 (TCRR) falls 0.13% for October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCRR - Market Data & News Trade

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.88. After opening the day at $7.94, shares of Tcr2 fluctuated between $7.94 and $7.75. 604,382 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 877,681. Tuesday's activity brought Tcr2’s market cap to $300,986,765.

Tcr2 is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

