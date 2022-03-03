TCG BDC (CGBD) falls 2.40% in Active Trading on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGBD - Market Data & News Trade

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $14.22 Thursday after losing $0.35 (2.40%) on volume of 763,495 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.40 to a low of $13.70 while TCG BDC’s market cap now stands at $751,419,724.

About TCG BDC Inc

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through December 31, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

