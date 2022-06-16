TCG BDC (CGBD) Down in Active Trading for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGBD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) moved 7.78% lower on June 16 to close at $12.21.

876,489 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 251,944 shares.

TCG BDC has moved 1.44% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Carlyle Secured Lending Inc

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through December 31, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

