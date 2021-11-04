TC Energy (TRP) falls 0.50% to Close at $53.95 on November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRP - Market Data & News Trade

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $53.95. After opening the day at $53.82, shares of TC Energy fluctuated between $54.06 and $53.67. 853,124 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,410,314. Wednesday's activity brought TC Energy’s market cap to $52,831,046,195.

TC Energy is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta..

About TC Energy Corporation

TC Energy Corporation is a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - company is present. Guided by its core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, company's 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where they operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Visit TC Energy Corporation’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

[More]

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

[More]

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on TC Energy Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: TC Energy Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion