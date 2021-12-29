TC Energy (TRP) falls 0.25% on Moderate Volume December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TC Energy Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: TRP) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.25% decrease. TC Energy opened at $47.64 before trading between $47.77 and $47.33 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw TC Energy’s market cap fall to $46,465,859,906 on 543,102 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,673,895.

About TC Energy Corporation

TC Energy Corporation is a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - company is present. Guided by its core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, company's 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where they operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

