Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) falls 0.52% to Close at $17.38 on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSHA - Market Data & News Trade

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) shares fell 0.52%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $17.38. After opening the day at $17.50, shares of Taysha Gene Therapies fluctuated between $17.77 and $17.00. 67,814 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 103,275. Friday's activity brought Taysha Gene Therapies’s market cap to $659,005,681.

About Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

Visit Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer