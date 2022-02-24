Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) gains 4.40% for February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMHC - Market Data & News Trade

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC), a Scottsdale, Arizona, company, gained to close at $28.22 Thursday after gaining $1.19 (4.40%) on volume of 1,423,341 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.41 to a low of $26.14 while Taylor Morrison Home’s market cap now stands at $3,467,978,686.

Taylor Morrison Home currently has roughly 2300 employees.

About Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

