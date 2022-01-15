Tarsus (TARS) falls 3.94% for January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TARS - Market Data & News Trade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) shares fell 3.94%, or $0.85 per share, to close Friday at $20.75. After opening the day at $21.16, shares of Tarsus fluctuated between $21.61 and $20.08. 15,489 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 20,125. Friday's activity brought Tarsus’s market cap to $429,047,584.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

