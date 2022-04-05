Target Hospitality (TH) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:TH) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Target Hospitality stock has climbed 2.89% from the previous session’s close.

Target Hospitality was down $0.1 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Target Hospitality Corp - Class A

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

