Targa (TRGP) falls 1.91% to Close at $42.11 on July 30

Today, Targa Resources Corp Inc’s (NYSE: TRGP) stock fell $0.82, accounting for a 1.91% decrease. Targa opened at $42.66 before trading between $43.04 and $41.98 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Targa’s market cap fall to $9,628,644,785 on 808,406 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,454,487.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

