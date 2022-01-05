Tantech (TANH) falls 4.00% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TANH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tantech Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: TANH) stock fell $0.019, accounting for a 4.00% decrease. Tantech opened at $0.48 before trading between $0.49 and $0.45 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Tantech’s market cap fall to $29,200,739 on 925,274 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,670,735.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

