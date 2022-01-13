Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) falls 0.91% for January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNDM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock fell $1.18, accounting for a 0.91% decrease. Tandem Diabetes Care opened at $130.10 before trading between $132.18 and $128.03 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Tandem Diabetes Care’s market cap fall to $8,163,318,679 on 420,159 shares -below their 30-day average of 645,743.

Tandem Diabetes Care employs around 1600 people with a head office in San Diego, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

