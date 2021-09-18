Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) falls 0.54% to Close at $122.43 on September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNDM - Market Data & News Trade

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), a San Diego, California, company, fell to close at $122.43 Friday after losing $0.67 (0.54%) on volume of 8,746,122 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $123.63 to a low of $120.24 while Tandem Diabetes Care’s market cap now stands at $7,716,684,667.

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has roughly 1600 employees.

About Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

