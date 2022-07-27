Talos Energy (TALO) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TALO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Talos Energy stock is up 13.71% from the previous session’s close.

Talos Energy was down $0.13 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Talos Energy visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:00:00 est.

About Talos Energy Inc

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

To get more information on Talos Energy Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Talos Energy Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles