Talos Energy Inc (TALO) gains 0.0550% for June 22

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) shares gained 0.0550% to end trading Tuesday at $18.15 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $18.21 and $17.45 throughout the day.

About Talos Energy Inc

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

