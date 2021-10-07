Talis (TLIS) falls 3.03% in Light Trading on October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLIS - Market Data & News Trade

Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ: TLIS) shares fell 3.03%, or $0.18 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.76. After opening the day at $5.84, shares of Talis fluctuated between $5.90 and $5.63. 76,180 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 197,749. Wednesday's activity brought Talis’s market cap to $147,979,716.

About Talis Biomedical Corp

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

