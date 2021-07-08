Talend SA - ADR (TLND) gains 0.0460% for July 07

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLND - Market Data & News Trade

Talend SA - ADR (NASDAQ: TLND) shares gained 0.0460% to end trading Wednesday at $65.65 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $65.66 and $65.56 throughout the day.

About Talend SA - ADR

Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust ScoreTM, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any dataset to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. Over 6000 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

Visit Talend SA - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Talend SA - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Talend SA - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer