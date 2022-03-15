Takung Art Co (TKAT) Drops 7.72% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TKAT - Market Data & News

Shares of Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) are down 7.72% Tuesday.

As of 12:18:12 est, Takung Art Co sits at $1.58 and has fallen $0.132 so far today.

Takung Art Co has moved 30.77% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 55.56% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Takung Art Co Ltd

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform.

